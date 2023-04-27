We must defend what we have in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from the GOP. They’re on the chopping block.
The GOP quietly approved the full fourth of the national debt caused during Trump’s years without a squeak. They meekly raised the debt ceiling three times. They supported the gigantic tax cut for the rich that was totally unpaid for.
They want us to forget that and allow them to gut our social safety net when, in the last two years, President Biden has repaid $1.7 trillion dollars of that debt, created 12 million jobs (800,000 of those jobs are new manufacturing jobs), and wages are going up, especially for low wage workers.
And Biden’s budget, presented nearly two months ago, will pay $3 trillion more back to the deficit in the next 10 years.
But GOP Speaker McCarthy went to Wall Street to present a speech threatening to refuse to pay America’s bills. He didn’t talk to us because we are the victims. If McCarthy gets his way and we default on our debts, millions of jobs will be lost, prices will go up even higher, people will lose their homes. Defaulting on our debt ceiling is not restricting the budget — it’s simply not paying the bill for what we already have now, like not paying the electric bill.
And there are consequences for not paying our bills. America will be thrown into a crisis, the world’s economy will violently react, and America’s status in the world will drastically drop, after the strong recent progress in the last two years.
For what? To take your social safety net, to justify hurting the poor — not to cut the budget. The budget is a separate matter.
Call them on it. Because we’ve learned the hard way that everything will not work out for the best if we don’t get involved. Don’t let the GOP do this to America.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport