I had a guy call me to say that socialism is not communism. Really? Both of these put the government in charge of what you say, do and own, and you do what they say or you are going to end up in prison or even worse, dead. He also asked if I was on Social Security. Right away, I knew he was going to say that was socialism, so I said I worked and paid into Social Security and that was my money, not the government’s.
Here’s a good one on these anti-gun people who want to defund the police. Mark Zuckerberg spends $43 million on private security and donated $5.5 million to liberal anti-gun organizations that want to defund the police. Don’t back these idiots that are anti-American such as Woke, BLM, Cancel Culture, in support of transgenders, abortion and everything anti-American. These people and organizations are working for the Devil.
Did you know the middle class is worse off today than they were 20 years ago? Thank you Joe! Why is gas going up Joe? I hear he is stopping more drilling. Did his buddies OPEC, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, cut back on production? Hey Joe, don’t tell anyone that the Lord put oil, coal, gas, etc. here for people to use to help us survive. Do you think these other countries don’t hurt the environment? What about the convoy of cars following you wherever you are going? Are they electric? How about you and Kerry flying all over the world? Are they electric? What about the space ships? Electric?
I hear Joe wants to do away with ceiling fans, dishwashers, gas ranges and gas water heaters. We voters better clean these Dems out of D.C., along with the liberal governors, mayors and DAs, before they totally destroy America.
This is no place for communists. By the way Joe, what are you going to do about all these people without electricity from fires, storms and earthquakes?
I had a call from a woman in Meadville the other day. I won’t mention her name, but she made my day. She had her questions on what is wrong with our country, what our kids will face in the future, and how the socialists are taking our country in the wrong direction. She was well versed on what’s going on. Thanks so much for calling. I enjoyed every second we talked.
Just remember, Bidenomics is working. (My joke for the day.)
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg