The dust has settled, the votes are counted, and where are we? The Socialist Democrats have pulled off another win, and America lost! The election results were contrary to every polling organization in America — either hundreds of thousands of people lied when polled, or there was large-scale election fraud involved. The election outcome does not reflect the “state of the nation.”
There are no depths too low that Socialists will not stoop for their coveted power to control the masses. Integrity must be reintroduced into our voting system by strictly enforcing eligibility to vote, compulsory state of residence voter photo identification card, “one day” elections, “hard copy” paper ballots only, no ballot harvesting, and absolutely no ballot drop boxes! How many times did you hear anyone asking if the ballots were received from military personnel who are “out of country?” None, our military men and woman overwhelmingly vote Republican.
At this writing, the Republicans have a razor thin opportunity to win control of the House of Representatives, and then they would marginally control the purse strings, and that will diminish future damage from Biden. Included in the win will be subpoena power to investigate and prosecute the Biden family, and impeach corrupt politicians, and of equal importance, Nancy Pelosi may be retired.
Not since the Vietnam War has our nation been so divided. It is evident that there are two factions pulling against each other — the “left” that believes they are entitled to cradle to grave government sponsorship, and those on the “right” who are looking for something you can’t touch or see, it is called freedom! It is unfathomable to think that Americans are willing to surrender their liberties for security that could be revoked at the whim of a single politician.
The Socialist Democrats have been trying to destroy Trump for six years, and now some of the moderate “go along to get along” Republicans have started to assail Trump for the 2024 election. Why? Trump is a businessman, not a politician, and both parties share the commonality of retaining the lucrative power that accompanies their political positions.
Elon Musk has wrested control of Twitter, which puts the platform in sane hands, and maybe now there will be fair and equal debates and information posted on social media. The First Amendment will now be applied equally, and the flow of unrestricted information from all sides will be available to everyone without fear of the tyrannical DOJ censoring your thoughts.
The Socialist Democrats have made a mockery of the “rule of law” and our Constitution. Our criminal justice system is compromised, politicized and severely broken, and the blame lies squarely in the lap of Socialist Democrats, the party has become shameless, godless and lawless for their insatiable appetite for power. The leftist Democrats know no bounds when it comes to intimidating, controlling, cheating, punishing and fabricating facts from thin air. The ferreting out of rotten apples embedded in the DOJ and FBI must happen soon or America will vanish into the abyss.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora