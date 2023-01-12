In the Nov. 24, 2022 edition of The L-V, Joe Lewis opened his column with the following question: “The mid-term election Red Wave turned out to be a Red Trickle. But why?”
The answer: terrible candidates. Dr. Oz? Be serious. Mastriano? Worse, if possible. As I wrote back then, “Let’s see what other losers were blessed with Trump’s Midas touch.”
They include:
• New Hampshire Senate race: GOP’s Bolduc, 44.4 percent of the vote.
• Massachusetts Governorship: GOP’s Geoff Diehl, 34.9 percent.
• Michigan Governor: GOP’s Dixon, 43.9 percent.
• Wisconsin Governor: GOP’s Michaels, 47.8 percent.
• In Arizona, Hobbs (D) beat Lake (GOP), but it was a much closer vote. Did Trump keep his distance, thereby helping Lake keep it close?
• Georgia? Welcome back Raphael Warnock. Nice try Herschel.
So, what other candidates could be as embarrassing as the above list of losers? Does the name George Santos (R-New York) ring a bell? Yes, the very same George Santos who was on the floor of the House during the voting for Speaker of the House this past week. The walking, talking, breathing embarrassment sitting by himself, when even his fellow party members kept their distance. I guess those mere mortals were too awed by Santos’ accomplishments — Nuclear Scientist, Brain Surgeon, Nobel Prize Winner (for literature, fiction), and World War II Hero to name a few.
Santos might not need to admit that he was the biggest joke on the floor of the House. That would be the other 200-plus GOP members who tumbled out of the GOP clown car in the parking lot at the rear of the Capitol to vote for the Speaker. McCarthy, spineless and mouse-like, upholding the GOP tradition of strong candidates, nailed it in only 15 votes.
The GOP clown-show in the House of Representatives is off to an absolutely catastrophic start. The 20 most extreme members of the GOP caucus ran roughshod over ambition-blind Kevin McCarthy, and extracted dangerous concession after dangerous concession from him in the process.
”I ran out of things I could even imagine to ask for,” said Matt Gaetz, when asked why he finally changed his vote and allowed McCarthy to become Speaker.
It’s a fact. Because McCarthy was willing to sacrifice anything to become Speaker, this House will be the most dangerous, extreme U.S. government body in a generation.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.