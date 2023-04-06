Since my husband was a former cop and military, he had weapons and knew how to use them. So, I get a laugh every time I pull up the 2010 Sprint commercial, Epic Renegade Cop. The scared cop is called into his boss’ office who says, “Calihan, you’re on desk duty, turn in your weapon.” By the time the 20 second ad is over, the desk is full of all kinds and sizes of weapons. It’s funny.
I thought, when my scarred body is called to my heavenly home, will God say to me,”Karen, your job is over. Turn in your weapon.” But I will only have one. If this was pre-Jesus times and I was Jewish, living under the law, it would be a literal sword. But I’m living post-Jesus Christ, living under Grace, and my weapon is alive, powerful and sharper then a two-edged sword. It’s the Word of God. Heb.4:12. (Which by the way, the Lord Jesus Christ, will use at His second coming when He finally destroys evil for good. Rev.19:11-21.)
We don’t have to defeat Satan. Jesus Christ already did that at what we call Easter, by His horrible, cruel death, sad burial — but glorious and powerful resurrection from the dead! But Christ hasn’t removed Satan yet, so a believer’s job is to stand against and resist his attacks, which will continue to get worse.
So make sure you have your whole armor on. Eph.6:10-17.
And when we stand before God we’ll hear these words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”
KAREN BARAN
Shippenville