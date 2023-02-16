The State of the Union was one big disaster! Every word that came out of Biden’s mouth was a big lie. I think this so-called president doesn’t have a clue that he is turning this great nation into a communist country more and more every day.
Why did he let China use that balloon to go over Alaska, Canada and our country before he had it shot down? He could have had a Chinese delegation come to the U.S. and give them a tour of our air bases and our strategic military stations! He also said China wasn’t upset about shooting down the balloon. I guess sleeping with China means a lot.
Biden said he was going to unite our country. Bashing the GOP at the State of the Union sure didn’t help. When he said the GOP is taking our Social Security and Medicare away, he sure got a lot of feedback. People were yelling, booing and calling him “Liar.” Also, he said he created more jobs than any president, inflation is down, gas prices are down, etc. Joe, have you gone grocery shopping lately, gassed up your electric cars lately? Wake up! Come out of your cocoon and see what a mess you and your cronies created.
Also in his speech, Biden never mentioned the mess he created at the border, how the illegals are in every state and drug cartels control the border. How many are dying from fentanyl? How many children are being raped? And he didn’t mention that crime is at an all time high. Biden doesn’t care how many die. Just so he get illegal voters into our country. Schumer already said to make them citizens.
As for letter writer Christine Adams, I don’t know where she gets her misinformation. It sounds exactly like what comes out of Biden’s mouth. Try watching something besides CNN or MSNBC.
You know I’m challenging my freedom of speech and freedom of the press. My letters are edited every week. These Dems can call us every name going and that’s okay. I don’t write anything off color, I just call a spade a spade.
We may think it’s bad now, but wait until Biden and company let China take over our country and we will be under communist rule. Our good life will be gone. Think about it. Get out from amongst them.
We better pray the Lord takes over.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg