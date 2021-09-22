Unlike the Havana Syndrome, the Stockholm Syndrome is much more understood. Simply put, if you are being held hostage, and you fall in love with your captor, you probably are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.
Over time many fell in love with a man who owned all that he saw, including all the people, the planet, and the stars too. Yet, he never held any hostage from what I read, he simply let them choose; not by promotion, but by the works of those who believed in him, some say.
Now comes Donald Trump and his Father before him.
Donald Trump’s father was as Abraham’s God, in that he acted as if he owned everything he saw, at least according to words written by Woody Guthrie, some say. As for Donald Trump, well let’s just say the coco-nut falls closer to the coconut tree, than apples to the apple tree.
Fred Trump’s son would grow to be the new Jesus, and people would flock to him, many being Christians. Imagine Trump the Son, trying to act as Jesus the Son, at a wedding party. I will use Rabbi with a “t” at the end to be Trump, so we don’t take Jesus’ name in vain and offend anyone’s sensibilities.
A waiter at the wedding approaches Trump uh, Rabbi(t) and says, “Sir, your Mother says the host has not put out any more booze, she craves another drink, what should I do?” Trump, knowing his flock well, said, “I don’t drink and am only here for the White Supremacists, and of course this wedding, so let the wine flow: and as the host has probably hidden the good wine in the water jugs [Rabbi(t) knew this perhaps as his brother was an alcoholic who died from alcoholism] and as he assumes no one would look for wine there, I think he is drunk enough on the cheap wine he had you serve after a glass or two of the good, to allow even the good wine to flow.” We can assume Trump was sitting at the right-hand side of the host who we can also assume nodded assent, and so the waiter, not having had a drink yet, as he was still on duty, tasted the water, and Hurrah, it was indeed wine, and a good wine, like all the wines he had poured as first and second glasses, which ran out and he then poured a second-rate wine, that nobody could tell after a glass or two of the good wine. “Master of the House, the Rabbi(t) is correct, the good wine is in the water jugs, and you are the host, a fellow of these people, but also my boss at this wedding, so I ask, may I now serve the good wine?”
Laughter rang out, and the host smiled and nodded assent, and even now Trump did not forsake the host, as after the laughter died down, he said, “It would appear I have turned water into wine, on this man’s property, during this wedding celebration, so we will honor this day by holding another celebration soon, at one of my properties, it will be a fish fry, and I will supply the fish. Bring your own bottles, of good or cheap wines, and one good bottle from each, for me, your host.” Rabbi(t) and the waiter, his cool aide who worked for him at his other properties, were doing their job, getting the people set up for the next campaign. The host said, “Ah, this rabbi(t) he is something, but now let us hear from the father of the bride.” And so the day went on, each bringing his own to the wedding reception, honoring the betrothed, but also the man who would be King, the Rabbi(t) as the reception went on, into infamy.
But now back to Stockholm Syndrome. It is easy to see why so many fell in love with Jesus, or today their new god Rabbi(t). Owning a lot has its privileges, as the Pope, or the Queen of England prove, as between them, they own more land on this Planet Earth, than almost the true God himself, some say. So, over time Rabbi(t) wanted more and he figured storming the Capitol building would see how many Christians he had converted, and it appears that many of the Right-Wing Christians, almost 75 million strong, have traded in their old God Jesus for this new god, Rabbi(t).
As they follow the Rabbi(t) down this rabbit hole, we may all know sooner than later. He had found the secret. Don’t drink, don’t look for a god of your own understanding, just make yourself a god, by having the people look at you through Foxes Eyes, not your own.
It appears that Trump may be here to stay if the Stockholm Syndrome takes a hold as the COVID-19 virus did.
What a distraction — argue about the reality of a real disease, while brainwashing people to believe you are their new god, even as people die in the process. Well, hopefully true Christians true to the real Christ, perhaps can snap out of looking at their brothers and sisters through a Fox’s Eyes.
Abraham’s God, Jesus, Allah, a Buddhi, a tree, Truth, a god of your own understanding, or a large Rabbi(t) pleading you to follow him down a rabbit hole, these are the choices perhaps facing this nation and the world, while people die arguing about wearing a mask, while in wartime gas masks, if not worn when a gas bomb was dropped meant perhaps certain death. The problem being the people are the gas bombs, and no one knows who will go off next. So as the Lone Ranger would perhaps say, “HI HO Silver away!” and the masked man and his faithful deputy rode off.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg