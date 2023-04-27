If people don’t wake up soon, our Great Nation is doomed. If you are dumb enough to believe what Biden and his loonies are spreading, then you deserve what is coming from these anti-Americans and what is coming when Biden’s buddies in China take control of the USA. You will be under a one-world government, and you will own nothing. No car or home, and your kids will be in work camps. You will have nothing.
Don’t bite on his Green Deal. It is a joke, and the only country to get rich out of this is China as all the electric car parts are made there. The solar panels are made there, and if the car batteries go bad, you better have a small fortune set aside to replace it. Do you think you can afford what Biden is doing?
Biden, who has no backbone, is now pushing AOC garbage. How did she get in office? Also, what about the rest of the Squad? Who voted for any of these Dems?
I saw John Kerry being interviewed about climate change. He didn’t sound like the smartest guy on the block.
I heard Hunter’s lawyers are going to meet with the DOJ. Aren’t they covering up Joe and Hunter’s crooked dealings like the FBI? I’ll bet they find nothing. Have them check Trump again. They have been after Trump for seven years. One guy sure puts the fear in them.
Liz Cheney has a lot of nerve putting her name on the Republican ballot running for President. She was on the January 6 committee to get Trump.
If the Dems don’t win in 2024 by rigging the votes like they did in 2020, it’s still going to take years to fix the damage Joe and his Socialist party did.
Lord have mercy.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg