We are blessed with dedicated volunteers who serve charitable organizations with missions to make the Redbank Valley a great place to live and work. These volunteers dedicate much of their time, and often their own money, to improve the quality of life here. The organizations have minimal overhead costs so that the tax deductible money you donate helps volunteers do their valuable work and keeps money here in the community.
There are 12 nonprofit charitable organizations participating in this year’s 7th Annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving on Thursday, May 11. This week’s Leader-Vindicator has a detailed article describing the missions and goals of the participants which are highlighted here.
Several have life and death missions. Brandon’s Dad continues its vital DUI prevention work despite the death of Vernon Hilyer. New Bethlehem Fire Co. needs new equipment to save lives and property. Southern Clarion Police Association, participating for its third year, helps provide vital equipment for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department that helps save lives and deter crime. To keep and retain officers, who are in such short supply, equipment needs to be kept up to date and in working order. Limited borough budgets are directed to wages with little left for needed equipment. As the state threatens a per person fee to fund the short-staffed state police, it is important to help the boroughs and SCPA fully fund the SCCRPD so we have ordinance enforcement, 24/7 service and can avoid the additional state police fee.
Others work to improve the quality of life. Redbank Valley Church Association funds the food bank, scholarships and events. The RV Community Center and RV Library provide services for people of all ages. RV Education Association funds student scholarships. Just Us for the Animals and Lucky Cats Get’n Fixed keep the feral cat population under control and help with unwanted pets. RV Historical Society keeps local history alive and maintains a treasured landmark. Redbank Renaissance provides the dog-i-pot stations and bags to keep parks, trail and sidewalks clean, a welcome brochure with business information, community and garden cleanups and has a façade, sign and bike rack matching grant program to help local businesses and improve main street appearances. Redbank Valley Trails is one of only a few trails that is all volunteer run and maintained. The 51-mile trail provides free recreation and fitness use, notes historical sites, while also providing business opportunities, such as new B&Bs, restaurants and outfitters, by attracting visitors who spend money here. There are other worthwhile charities, such as the Troop and Pack 403 Scouts which provide a great program for boys and girls, and our local churches.
Your donations on the Day of Giving or donations of time or money at any time of the year are much appreciated by the hard working, dedicated volunteers. Your help allows these organizations to continue their much valued efforts to make the Redbank Valley a great place to live and work. Thank you for your support.
SANDY MATEER
Local Volunteer
New Bethlehem