I just read in a local newspaper that the state budget sends $52 million to local schools. Guess the school that gets the second most money and has the least enrollment of students? Union, with 576 enrolled, gets $10,208,250. Redbank gets the most, $10,661,741, with an enrollment of 996.
This state money is for the 2022-2023 school year. Redbank wanted to do the same as Union — raise their taxes. The state gets the money from taxes like the schools and government. It comes out of the wallets of our citizens. Whatcha gonna do when the well runs dry? These big spenders are getting paid with our tax money.
If we would go down and come across the border, Biden would take care of us no matter the cost. Does he have an open border to get votes to rig the 2024 election the same way they cheated to beat Trump? See what your cheating got us! High inflation, high gas prices, food prices out of sight. This bumbling president has other countries calling us weak, and we are being laughed at because of your president.
Biden, Jill Biden or Harris shouldn’t be allowed on TV, talk shows or to go to other countries, because they are a disgrace to our great nation. It was a pity how they had to tell Biden where to stand, to sit, and when to talk. He had to read his speech and he had a card that told him what journalist to call on. The card had the question he was going to be asked and had the answer on it.
About the only thing these Dems are good at is lying, cheating and blaming others for the way our country is.
Saudi Arabia told Biden they couldn’t increase oil production. Here’s an idea, Joe. Put Trump’s agenda back so we can go back to having a life. Stop listening to Obama, AOC and the Squad. Forget your green deal (the biggest lie yet). Total electric will be the worst U.S. disaster yet.
What deal did Biden do with Saudi Arabia, Iran, China and Russia? Don’t promise money trying to buy these countries off and stop spending money we don’t have.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg