Can anyone fathom what over $13,000,000 is?
Union School District superintendent John Kimmel and the school board act like it’s peanuts. Are these big spending Dems trying to outdo so-called President Biden on spending money he doesn’t have? Are people running this school aware of the fact people can’t buy food, pay utilities, buy gas, pay rent because of Biden? Now you rub salt in the wound.
Here’s an idea. Let’s use that $13 million and send Kimmel and the school board to college and educate them on the hardships they put on residents by taxing them to death and taking food off of their tables just to graduate 30 kids.
Also, close that tax burden school in Sligo. Do the students in Sligo drive or are all the cars in the parking lot teachers and aides? Here’s an idea. Open the cafeteria to the taxpayers and their kids so no one starves to death from your greed and your stupidity.
By the way, I haven’t had a child in school for 50 years. Explain that one.
Also, bust that teachers’ union. Did you know they put a lot of money in Biden’s campaign and they back the anti-gun people?
Here’s another idea. Have the Clarion County Commissioners put tables in the $20 million-plus East Brady tunnel or the Climax tunnel and feed the families you are starving. Shame on you! Look around: no jobs, fixed incomes and welfare.
I want to dedicate this letter to my best friend, Bradley Buzard. Bradley was always such a joy to talk to and I was lucky enough to have him as a good friend. I found out that if I was having a bad day, he could change my outlook and I would wind up laughing. Bradley was one special guy. Rest in peace my friend.
Please pray that the Lord gets rid of the socialists in Washington, D.C. Biden, man-up and take the blame for ruining our great nation.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg