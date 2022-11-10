Team Karla would like to say “Thank you” to the wonderful community of New Bethlehem and surrounding areas. Two simple little words cannot express the gratitude from Team Karla.
Thank you for all the generous donations, support, hugs and encouraging words given in love to the Hilliard family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 5. The benefit was a huge success for our fine lady. The turn-out, donations and support were beyond expectations and belief.
“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you the giver.” Feel blessed — our community is such a blessing.
Karla has this mission, and with all her warriors behind her, she will conquer.
There is a picture of elephants, in my home that reads: “In the Wild, female elephants are known as fierce protectors. And when one of their sisters is suffering, they circle around her. They close in tight, watch guard, and even kick dust around her to mask her vulnerable scent from predators. And yet, we are the same. This is who we are meant to be for each other. Sometimes we are the one in the middle. Sometimes we’re the ones kicking up dust with fierce, fierce Love… But the Circle remains.” The author is unknown. This is our community.
Please hold Karla and her family close in your thoughts and prayers, as she goes forward with her mission. Find one minute or 15, send her an encouraging message, give her a call to let her know you are thinking of her in the up coming days and weeks ahead.
She is a strong, amazing lady. Love you Karla Hilliard.
MARSHA TASSEY
Hawthorn