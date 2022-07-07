Thank the God(s) America has come to its senses! Christians, being the moral majority of these United States, must realize, of course, this is just my opinion — that taking of any life has consequences. Man can make many things, but not life — not even close. Man is still trying to figure out gravity, let alone the spark of life.
I have said it many times: you can kill but you must not murder. The Biblical translation had it wrong, so get your collective minds right to understand that. Thou shalt not murder!
Killing means taking a life that was going to commit murder, or relieving a life of unbearable pain that would be considered, in the best of words, a Christian act to do so.
I know people think that every word in the Bible is true, but that doesn’t make sense because even men inspired by a God are not perfect.
Thus, murder means taking innocent life; kill means taking a life to stop unbearable pain, or as important or more important, stopping a murderer from taking the life of an innocent.
When soldiers go to war and kill, they have not murdered. If you have done nothing near taking an innocent life and someone attacks your home to murder you, you can kill them. Police and soldiers are not murderers usually. Think about it!
The Supreme Court has ruled to stop the murder of innocent children; it is as if God has suddenly shown up and is getting men to stop the stupid. I know many don’t like the word stupid; but in this case, stupid has to be marginalized until it gets an education, and this is the start of that education. Stupid does not refer to people, but government laws that make no sense. The Roe vs. Wade decision was non-sensical.
Much like when we have leaders in the Senate that give one senator from one state more power than the President at times, and more power than the people in the other 49 states too. So removing Senate leadership roles that diminishes the vote of 49 states, and the stopping of attorneys from becoming Congress people, is the way to add to the impetus the Supreme Court has taken.
This does not mean women who have had abortions should feel like they committed a crime — they have not! We the people have all been abetting the crime by not stopping this until now, for that we owe! We all owe who had the power of the vote and let it continue. It’s not political — the taking of life — it’s either Murder or Killing and we all must be educated to understand that.
God is once again in America, so let’s not abort that as we have done for so many years. Embrace the God of your own understanding, and don’t let politicians or others take that from you. All life matters — all! Am I right? Who can know? Well, in this case, perhaps the Supreme Court!
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg