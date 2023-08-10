State Rep. Donna Oberlander puts on the “Nifty Sixty” Expo every year for the seniors. It’s a great place to meet people and get info that produces places to get help for seniors, plus many door prizes are given away. Also, Burger King gives everyone there a gift card. Good job, Donna!
On the national scene, I see Bidenomics are working. Gas just went up to $3.99 per gallon. When Trump was president, it was $2.35. Biden said when he took over it was $5.
Did you notice when Hunter and Joe are on the news about their corruption, Jack Smith indicted Trump the next day? This bunch of D.C. Dems are the most corrupt bunch — FBI, DOJ, teachers’ union, Pelosi, Hillary, Bill, Schiff and all liberal governors and mayors.
There was a riot in New York this week, so the liberals will blame Trump and this will be another chance to indict him. Do these attorneys and lawyers know how these indictments show their IQ and their stupidity?
Friday morning I got a call from some guy bashing me for my letter to the editor and he turned out to be a real piece of work. He said socialism is not communism. Really?! I guess they wouldn’t teach that as long as you are in third grade. Then he asked if I was drawing Social Security (referring to that being socialism). If this guy “worked” and paid into Social Security, that is not socialism. I worked and paid into SS so that is my money. Wake up dude. You are brainwashed by these anti-Christianity, anti-Americans. I don’t answer to you and you don’t answer to me. We must answer to the Lord on judgment day. Maybe he will indict some of these Devil’s advocates.
By the way, why didn’t the Supreme Court look at the 360 sworn affidavits stating there was voter fraud? Machines that cast a vote for Biden instead of Trump, the blinds were pulled so the watcher couldn’t see the cheating, a truck full of votes came up missing? Judicial Watch sued Pennsylvania to get their voter rolls cleaned up. I guess Joe won the election fair and square.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg