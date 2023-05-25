The New Bethlehem Civic Club thanks all who participated in the 2023 AMBA Blood Screening Program held on Saturday, May 13 at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria.
Additional thanks go to Glenn Watson of Clarion Printing for the posters, Marburger Dairy for providing orange juice and Tom’s Riverside for providing milk.
This year was our 46th year of bringing the screening program to the area and our plans are to continue to provide this service to New Bethlehem and surrounding community residents. Because of the community’s participation in this program, the club is able to provide a scholarship to a Redbank Valley High School senior in addition to supporting other community projects and activities.
Again, we thank everyone who supported this year’s program so please mark your 2024 calendar for Saturday, May 11.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Coordinator,
New Bethlehem
Civic Club,
AMBA Wellness
Program