The New Bethlehem Civic Club thanks all who participated in the 2022 AMBA Blood Screening Program held on Saturday, May 14 at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria. Again, because of the continuing COVID situation, AMBA did not allow us to provide refreshments. We are hopeful that everything will be back to normal next year.
Additional thanks go to Glenn Watson of Clarion Printing for the posters, and to Marburger Dairy for providing orange juice.
This year was our forty-fifth year of bringing the screening program to the area and our plans are to continue to provide this service to New Bethlehem and surrounding community residents. Because of the community’s participation in this program, the club is able to provide a scholarship to a Redbank Valley High School senior in addition to supporting other community projects and activities.
Again, we thank everyone who supported this year’s program so please mark your 2023 calendar for Saturday, May 13.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Coordinator,
New Bethlehem
Civic Club,
AMBA Wellness
Program