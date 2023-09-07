The Union All Sports Booster Club and the Union COG Pool Park would like to thank everyone who helped to make our Golf Scramble at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Aug. 27 a success. Karen Davis at Clarion Oaks was a tremendous hostess and help, and we appreciate her support. We hope to continue to build on this event and make it even better next year.
Thank you to all of the golfers for participating. We hope that you had a good time and enjoyed the food.
We would also like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations and sponsorships: Birdsfoot Golf Club, The Leader-Vindicator, McCleary Business Machines, Gloria and Allan Walzak, Harriger Auto Body, District Judge Jeffrey Miller, Clarion County Community Bank, VFW Club Post 7132, Josh and Cathy Walzak, Doug Adams Construction, Gibbs Greenhouse and Camo “Kettle” Corn, Pizza Pub, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, University Korner, Northwest Bank, Tom’s Riverside, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, First United National Bank, Varner Funeral Homes, ESS, Top Tier Federal Credit Union and Rimersburg Beverage. And thank you to Sherry Laughlin and Susan Risher for baking cookies, and Sara Weaver for making the hot sausage.
Without your support, the golf scramble would not have been as successful as it was. Please be sure to thank these businesses and individuals when you see them. Hope to see you next year!
CATHY WALZAK
Union COG Secretary,
Union All-Sports Booster Club Treasurer