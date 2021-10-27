Psalm 95:6 says: “let us worship and bow down” and that is just what occurred at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park on June 19, 2021.
Victory in the Valley would not be the success that it was without the tremendous support of the community.
Thank you to the following churches and businesses for sponsoring the event: Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Municipal Park, The Brick House B&B, Cornerstone Church of Clarion, the Baptist Resource Network, Oakdale Church of the Brethren, First Baptist Church, Leatherwood Church, First Church of God, Distant Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church, New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, G&G Gas, Horizon Construction, Adams Electric, Hopper Corp. & Genesis Screens, Ohl United Methodist Church, Putneyville United Methodist Church, New Salem United Methodist Church, Kellersburg Evangelical Church, Alcorn Funeral Home, First United National Bank, Drummond Animal Hospital, The Jewelry Shop, Neiswonger Farms, Kinnan Window Cleaning, Geneva College, C.P. Leach Agency and Trinity Hall.
Also, thank you to Zack’s, Joe’s, Village Pizza and M&S Meats for providing food for the artists.
Victory in the Valley will return in 2022 on June 18.
If you would like to become a sponsor, please visit victoryinthevalley.live and click on the “support” tab or email carrieannmc1974@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook to stay informed of announcements concerning artists and more for the 2022 event. God Bless!
CARRIE MCINTIRE
On Behalf of the
Victory in the
Valley Team