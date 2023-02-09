I would like to thank all the veterans’ families and friends who supported the Wreaths Across American program honoring our deceased veterans. In addition, I would also like to thank the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and local community members for sponsoring wreaths allowing more families to participate.
There are not many young people who would give up their Saturday to go out in 30 degree weather, with blowing snow, and snow covered cemeteries to place wreaths with honor on the gravesites of departed veterans. Mere words cannot express my gratitude to the following volunteers: Debbie Bonanno, Kira Bonanno, Izzy Bond, Addy Bond, Mylee Harmon, and the gang from the American Legion for making our first year a success.
We will again participate in the Wreaths Across America program in 2023.
Thank you all!
RAY ISHMAN
Wreaths Across
America