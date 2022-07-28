Joe Biden grandstanded for a round of applause where credit was not due because gasoline dropped 45 cents in five weeks, yet he has denied any responsibility for causing the very serious dilemma this nation is in. We now have monkeypox to contend with, and timed to be the “crisis” that won’t be wasted by Democrats. The “crisis” of COVID worked two years ago to legitimize “mail-in ballots” and “drop boxes” in the election which was rife with fraud.
At this writing, there are 2,900 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S. If you served in the U.S. military, you have been inoculated for smallpox, which would cover monkeypox; however, others may eventually be mandated to receive the vaccine.
Similarly, on July 20 there was a report of the return of polio to this nation, which had been eradicated in the U.S. since 1979. The definition is as follows: “A viral disease that can effect the nervous system and cause muscle weakness, the polio virus usually enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with fecal matter from an infected person. Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may occur.” It does not take a rocket scientist to see what monkeypox and polio have in common. Those of us attending school in the 50’s and 60’s had our polio vaccines administered in sugar cube form successfully discovered by Dr. Jonas Salk.
The question is where are these diseases coming from? That, too, does not take much head scratching does it? Since Biden’s first day in office, when the gates were thrown open at the border, the U.S. has been inundated with disease, crime, drugs, illegal weapons, skyrocketing debt and death. “Build the Wall!”
While working Americans struggle to make ends meet, Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, is downplaying fears of a looming recession. Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, claimed once again that our southern border is completely secure. The Washington Post op-ed on July 25 is “Quit, Joe, Quit! Biden could save the midterms with a one-term pledge.” I would disagree, I don’t think anything will save the midterm election for the Socialist Democrats with the overall misery Biden has compelled this nation to endure. America has had all of the “woke” she can stand!
Hunter Biden, aided by the leftist news media, has been evading public scrutiny for years, as he has been operating as Joe Biden’s surrogate in exploiting foreign governments in trade for millions of dollars. Hunter Biden has committed many verifiable felonies, including severe weapons violations, and he remains untouched! Hunter’s bank accounts have been flagged over 150 times, and the “laptop from Hell” just keeps on giving. Democrats’ first rule of two standards applies here: if the perpetrator of a crime is a Democrat, then he walks, especially the president, his son and brother. Joe, Hunter and James Biden should spend the balance of their lives in prison, they deserve it!
A note to Socialist Democrats: “Justice is indiscrimately due to all, without regard to numbers, wealth or rank.” — John Jay.