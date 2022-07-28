Joe Biden grandstanded for a round of applause where credit was not due because gasoline dropped 45 cents in five weeks, yet he has denied any responsibility for causing the very serious dilemma this nation is in. We now have monkeypox to contend with, and timed to be the “crisis” that won’t be wasted by Democrats. The “crisis” of COVID worked two years ago to legitimize “mail-in ballots” and “drop boxes” in the election which was rife with fraud.

At this writing, there are 2,900 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S. If you served in the U.S. military, you have been inoculated for smallpox, which would cover monkeypox; however, others may eventually be mandated to receive the vaccine.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos