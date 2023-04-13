What would the Dems in D.C. have done if there wasn’t Donald Trump to blame for their mistakes and stupidity?
Now, Biden is blaming President Trump for the Afghanistan fiasco. He blames Trump for the border crisis (Biden’s open borders). He blamed Trump for COVID-19. But what about Biden’s China collusion, the fentanyl crisis, the Jan. 6 riot planned by Pelosi, Schumer and Bowser (they were told by President Trump two days before that if they needed 20,000 troops to let him know)? Looks like a typical Dem setup.
This indictment that DA Bragg brought against Trump is another Dem plan to get Trump. This so-called district attorney campaigned for his job by saying he would get Trump. You don’t have to be a qualified Dem to campaign for office as long as you are out to get Trump. I hope this gets Trump elected in 2024 by the largest vote ever. I hope it backfires in the Dems’ faces and makes them look stupid.
Now Biden says no more light bulbs except the ones he was holding. (Probably made in China). Also, no more toilet paper or paper towels. Back to Sears and Roebuck catalogs and corn cobs. Better stock up on Prep H. Does this president and his loonies have too much idle time? They have spent seven years and millions of dollars trying to get Trump while our country is almost a third world country. Do the Dems forget we all have to answer to the Lord on Judgment Day?
At least Biden will go down in history as the worst President and Obama will be number two.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg