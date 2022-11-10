Pelosi and the Dems are blaming the GOP and Trump for the attack on Paul Pelosi. Where were all the armed guards? Why didn’t Paul have a gun? You couldn’t call the police after you backed defunding the police. Oops, I forgot. Dems want to outlaw guns.
It’s another blame game similar to Jan. 6 where Pelosi blamed Trump. Why didn’t she tell Trump to send in the 20,000 troops that he told her two days before the socialized riot she could get? This was another set up to get Trump. I think Pelosi should be on trial, not Trump.
Obama is out campaigning for the Dems. He said Herschal Walker was a football player and asked what he knows about politics. Well, Mr. Obama, what did you know about government then and now? You started dividing our country and started playing the race card. You should be ashamed to show your face after leaving our country in the shape it was in. Then the great President Trump cleaned up the mess you left.
Then came Dems cheating and rigging the election to get Biden elected president. He started destroying our country from day one. Is he using all the strategic oil supply up to make it easier for his Chinese buddies to take over?
Did you hear your President using the Lord’s name in vain? Shame! Then he has the audacity to say God bless America. Wow! Did he forget that his party is anti-Christian, for abortion, transgenders, anti-American, and against what the Bible says?
There is about 20 days of diesel fuel left. If truckers can’t get fuel, how do the stores get food, etc.?
Dems are making the USA more communistic every day. No, the Republicans aren’t taking your Social Security. Another Dem lie.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg