How should we think of Christmas?
According to a recent national poll, 85 percent of Americans enjoy the Christmas celebration. This is in direct opposition to how Fox News portrays this wonderful time of the year. They say there is a War on Christmas and have been saying that since the first years Bill O’Reilly joined Fox in 1996.
For some reason “fear” and the term “War on Christmas” continues at Fox. Most recently, Fox acted as if Christmas had been stolen by some Grinch who set fire to the Christmas tree outside their headquarters. They were more horrified and concerned about that fire than the attack on our Capitol. Wow!
Meanwhile, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, wanted to convey a sort of “Hitler Hurrah” Christmas message, when he said, and it’s a direct quote to an Israeli Reporter: “People in this country that are Jewish, no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country….”
There are more stereotypical hate-instilling words in that quote, but his Christmas message is clear. He assumes that he knows how all Jews feel, and apparently all evangelical Christians to boot. It’s a typical stereotype message from him, as was suggesting all mostly Christian Mexicans who come here illegally are rapists, thugs and so on, simply to cause hurt.
Awkwardly, Trump has Jewish grandchildren, and yet when he is in danger — as he is now that both congressional and judicial investigations have reasonable facts to suggest criminal activity surrounding the Oval Office prior to, during and after the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol — his less-than-brave stance is to lash out at everyone, even his own family, making it evident that when he is scared, he will sacrifice any or all. Hardly a trait of most American Christians.
More proof was provided when he recently called Senate Minority Leader and Republican Mitch McConnell a “Broken Old Crow” as McConnell is now leaning toward facts in the Jan. 6 insurrection and not the false message that Fox and others have been promoting. Trump had earlier hate-filled words about the former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump is a bully, as is Fox in general, and bullies are not the kind of people or entities that most Americans want to choose as the voices to answer the question, “Christmas, how should we think of it?”
So, in the spirit of the times, and these have been rough times as the COVID war is not yet over, my Christmas wish is for each of you to describe the Christmas season using your own words, because that is how we should think of the Christmas season — in our own words, not based on the propaganda by those bullies and the entities that support such fear and loathing. So, to 100 percent of Americans, I say “Merry Christmas,” even you, the cowardly bullies.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg