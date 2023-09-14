It has taken the Democratic Party a little over three years to make the USA a third world country. We have high inflation, high gas prices, utility prices going sky high — and yet this bunch of Dems don’t have a clue. President Biden takes two or three vacations a month, while people here are suffering. He has never made it to Ohio where the train wreck filled the air with toxic gases. He went to Maui and made a complete idiot of himself, talking about his 15 minute kitchen fire, while standing in the midst of burned homes, cars and many burnt or missing humans.
Now, Biden has canceled six or so drilling permits in Alaska. God timing Joe. Russia, China and OPEC are cutting back on oil production. Good job Joe! Just think, that stupid President Trump had us independent on oil and gas. Just think Joe, gas was only $2.35 a gallon when you took over, then you got it up to $4 and $5 a gallon. I remember gas at 13 cents a gallon. I’m sure glad I’m living during your President years. Now I don’t have to worry about my money. I don’t have any. I can’t thank you and all your socialist Dems enough.
Does Joe have the authority to give away billions of dollars without going through Congress? He is giving $41 billion to car manufacturers to go to electric cars and trucks. Is this money to buy them off? I think you should have a poll to see how many are for it. I don’t like being told what I want or don’t want. That is socialism.
I see Joe went to the G20 summit. Is he over there giving these countries billions of dollars to be our friends? China and Russia aren’t there (beware USA).
Joe’s putting a burden on truckers. This could cause a food shortage. Worse than he has it now.
Well Joe, you are doing a great job at the border. Adams in N.Y. is blaming Abbott for the mess in N.Y., a sanctuary, liberal state. Don’t you want to blame Biden? He opened the border and stopped Trump’s wall.
Wake up America! Do you want your kids and grandkids growing up in a communist run country?
God bless all and spare us from what’s coming.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg