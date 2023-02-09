Joe Biden and his Democrat buddies are destroying the greatest nation on earth. His open borders have left the drug cartels reside in every state in the USA. Just this morning on the news, they showed four adults and a small baby killed execution style in California.
These Dems have no idea what type of people are coming into our country. So far, there are rapists, drug dealers, murderers, diseases and who knows what else. I’m sure glad Biden put Harris in as the Border In Chief. Trouble is, she doesn’t know where the border is or what it is. When President Biden went to the border, they had the streets cleaned of needles, garbage and the illegals. Seems like the FBI and the DOJ do a lot of covering up for these socialist Dems. Anything pertaining to Joe and company is quickly covered up.
Remind me about the time Hunter illegally bought a pistol and the FBI went to the gun dealer and confiscated all the paperwork. Case closed.
What is being done about China flying a balloon over the U.S. to spy on us? Your president avoided all reporters when they asked Joe what he was going to do about it. No response. Joe, this isn’t a balloon that got away from a child’s birthday party. This deals with someone going to invade our country Joe! All you people in D.C. are in bed with China, better wake up. Do you think if they take over the USA they will let you live? No way!
Biden claims inflation was high when he took office and gas was $5 a gallon. Come on Joe, tell the truth for once in your life and man up and take the blame for destroying our economy.
God have mercy on us and the USA. Support law enforcement.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg