Did you see Biden signing a bill that allows people in drag to get married? Does he realize how bad of shape he has this country in? Yet he takes time to invite people in drag (Ru Paul) to the White House to watch him sign the bill and celebrate. Does the Lord and the Bible condone these sinful acts?
Here’s another gem said by the great Mayorkas. He told members of Congress that the border is secure. Over 8,000 have come over the border and thousands more are coming.
Biden was asked if he was going to the border and he said no, he had more important things to do. Excuse me! I didn’t realize people in drag are more important. Excuse my stupidity.
Musk opened up a can of worms. If what Pelosi said (no one is above the law) holds true, there should be a lot of crooks put in prison.
The Governor of Oregon commuted all the life-in-prison-without-parole prisoners and they were released out on the street. Killers, rapists, child molesters, etc. Typical liberal.
Has Harris gone into hiding? Surely she isn’t getting paid, is she?
By the way, documents reveal COVID-19 vaccination studies used by HHS were done in China. Another Dem boo boo.
Judicial Watch found out that Mayorkas’ secretary met with Soros-funded groups during a border trip. Another Soros bought off.
Can you fathom how much damage Biden and his cronies have done to the USA in a little over two years? Another two years of this bunch and we will be under Chinese rule.
I see Ed Heasley is not running for county commissioner again. We need a good sensible woman in there to put a stop to the big spenders wasting money on tunnels and parks, when the ambulance services are broke. Shame on you.
God bless all — Merry Christmas.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg