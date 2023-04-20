Do you Catholic Dems know that the FBI is spying on your churches? And your religious material? These far left Democrats are strictly anti-Christianity and will close all churches if you don’t fight back. The FBI is one of the most corrupt organizations in America.
From Joe Biden down, most Dems in D.C. are in with China. To save our great nation you better vote red. Remember, you were warned.
Biden thinks it’s okay for transgender boys to play in girls sports. If you girls object to this, get all the girls in one sport to stop playing and let the perverts play.
What did the FBI do with Biden’s daughter’s diary? (It told a lot.) What did the FBI do with the paperwork when Hunter bought a gun illegally? What happened to the story of Biden having classified papers? Why do they still have President Trump’s? Could there be a coverup by the FBI?
Why are car makers working so hard to manufacture electric vehicles when most people don’t want one and can’t afford one? Most parts will be made in China, and if a battery goes bad it costs a fortune to replace.
I heard a Democrat saying if we go electric we won’t be dependent on foreign oil. Okay, stupid! President Trump had us independent on oil but your President Biden shut down the pipeline, drilling and production because Trump did it.
Biden is blaming Trump for the border crisis. Biden stopped building the wall, and opened the borders. He blamed Trump for COVID-19, the Afghanistan crisis, for inflation, etc. Everything Biden does is a total disaster to our country and its citizens. He has done more damage to our country in three years, even when he isn’t in D.C.
I don’t want an electric car, a range or a hot water heater, because my electric is off at times for days. One producer of energy means higher bills.
Let’s get these losers out of office.
Also, now is a good time to get rid of these big spenders (Clarion County Commissioners) and put in three smart women for a change.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg