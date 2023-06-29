Usually when someone gets caught running afoul of the law, they cease the activity immediately — but that does not seem to affect the Socialist Democrats. Since the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration, “the rule of law” has been under attack and dismissed as a pointless practice. Lady Justice now stands bereft of her dignity and blindfold. The corruption of the entire Biden family is glaring and in your face, and it defies all of our laws and the idea that there is “justice for all.”
Lying has become as natural as the involuntary action of your heartbeat and breathing to Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Alejandro Mayorkas, Christopher Ray and other Socialist Democrats. Perhaps the most dangerous element in this nation is the aiding and abetting by the anti-American newsmedia who censor the truth.
This is from a Department of Justice press release dated Jan. 10, 2023 from Robert J. “Bob” Troester, United States Attorney, titled “Federal Prosecutors Aggressively Pursuing Those Who Lie in Connection With Firearms Transactions.” Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection with purchasing, or attempting to purchase, a firearm. ATF Form 4473 requires buyers to answer several questions, including those about the buyer’s competency, criminal history, drug use, immigration status, and history of domestic violence. Applicants who knowingly make false statements may also face criminal prosecution for a felony and a sentence of up to 10 years in a federal prison.
”Keeping guns out of the hands that shouldn’t have them is a paramount concern,” said Robert Troester. “We will use the tools available to us to pursue those who use a straw purchaser or lie when trying to buy a gun.” Well at least that is what Mr. Troester claims; but Hunter Biden must not have gotten the memo. Hunter Biden is facing two misdemeanor charges for not paying income taxes on $2.2 million dollars and a felony weapons charge. So if “keeping guns out of the hands that shouldn’t have them is a paramount concern,” how and why did Hunter Biden escape prosecution for over four years for the illegal procurement, possession and disposal of a weapon when imprisonment is mandated for virtually every American for this felony?
Hunter Biden’s laptop is the clearest and most damning irrefutable evidence to convict him, Joe Biden, James Biden, various family members and associates, of many major felonies, including treason, bribery and extortion. The tactic of deny, delay and coverup will no longer conceal the deceit of the Bidens. As the heat is turned up with the investigation from Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and a growing number of FBI and DOJ whistleblowers, the walls are closing in and a slap on the wrist will not suffice for the upcoming storm that will topple the Biden family.
Attorney General Merrick Garland blocked the investigation into the criminal acts of Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings abroad. Ask yourself, to what extent does the Biden family involvement with foreign nations effect domestic policies? Should we sink this ship we call America to salvage the Bidens and Socialist Democrat Party? Have the last 30 months of a totalitarian regime been enough to convince you to change course in 2024?
The “classified documents” scandal has been put on the back burner since Donald Trump has been indicted, but lest we forget, Joe Biden had classified docs scattered in four locations that were never allowed to be in his possession outside of the National Archives or within an area designed specifically for that purpose. This account will come due as well!
Certainly there are many great patriotic men and women working within the FBI and DOJ, and they too have committed their lives to the idea of equal justice for all, and many will find it easier to come forward as this process continues to expose the corruption at the top of the executive branch of government. Justice should serve every American with unwavering impartiality, without exemption for the elite.
DAVE LEWIS
Chicora