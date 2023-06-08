What a shame what the far left liberals, and the ones doing Satan’s work, are doing to this great nation under God.
College students are being brainwashed by liberal teachers. By the way, these liberals that lost their election (Lightfoot of Chicago for one) are now getting jobs teaching in universities and colleges. Lord, have mercy on us, and save our country from these liberals that are working for Satan. I saw on the news where one university was taking the Bible out of their library because it was full of porn and material not fit to read. Shame on you! What you think you are doing on earth will be brought up before us on Judgment Day.
Also, trans-genders playing girls’ sports is a disgrace and immoral. Apparently they can’t beat the boys, only the girls. Stand proud because you beat the girls.
Now, as far as those who want everything electric, they had better get their heads out of the butts of the ones wanting the green deal. I can’t believe the automakers are backing this. This will be the biggest disaster to hit our nation. Not only will everything electric be made in China (Biden’s buddies), but with electric the only energy supplier, we will be in the dark most of the time and the price of this will be out of sight.
I heard Joy Behar on The View say she was for Woke and proud of it. One thing for sure, Joy and Whoopi and all The View have no reason to be on TV or in the USA.
Can’t liberal voters see what these socialists are doing to this great nation that so many men and women died for to keep us safe? That’s gratitude from the losers.
Vote Red and have the good life. Fetterman sure is a class act!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg