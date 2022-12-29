Elon Musk may not have known what he was about to discover when he purchased Twitter. Thankfully, Musk may have unearthed the information that may lead to saving the Republic and cleaning up the epic train wreck created by Socialist Democrats. If the DOJ, FBI and CIA are permitted to continue monitoring and censoring our personal information, we are destined for total tyranny. Those of you who incessantly pull the Democrat lever at the voting booth need to look into the mirror and ask yourself, “Why?”
The genie is out of the bottle; the FBI insisted that Twitter censor the Hunter Biden laptop story for two years. FBI and DOJ discredited factual information related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business fiasco, that also included James Biden and Joe Biden — and Joe is the actual person of interest, Hunter was just the ‘bagman’ for Joe. The Biden family makes the Gambino family look like choir boys. The FBI colluded with Twitter to interfere with the 2020 elections, and Twitter files expose more FBI corruption. Lest we forget, the FBI, James Comey in particular, in 2016 recommended that there was no reason to go any farther with pursuing Hillary Clinton’s destruction of over 30,000 emails, and that the FBI was directly involved in fabricating the “Russian Collusion” accusations against Trump that was proven to be unequivocally false.
Is there trouble ahead for the Dems in 2024? For the salvation of America, we can only hope so! Americans are certainly apprehensive. An estimated 5.3 million illegal aliens crossed our border in FY 2022, and that many or more may cross our border in FY 2023. An estimated maximum of 675,000 immigrants can be assimilated into our population on an annual basis, and the majority of those are expected to be introduced into our society and be an asset to our nation. The U.S. economy, educational system, medical facilities, housing, utilities, food and transportation are based on less than one million new immigrants annually. This certainly is not happening! The majority arriving are young males with no skills, basic education, and many are illiterate, dysfunctional criminals, and will be an immense liability to our already overburdened society. Many will eventually be incarcerated within our penal system, and will be the source of the ever-increasing drug problem in America.
The Republicans will hold a very narrow majority of the House of Representatives in January; they will have only moderate leverage to make changes or control spending, so they will all need to board the same train to accomplish anything, which will be difficult for Republicans. Most importantly, the FBI and DOJ must be purged of those at the top who willingly broke the rules and dismissed the high standards and integrity of the greatest law enforcement agencies in America. The U.S. Constitution and Rule of Law must remain supreme.
Furthermore, when we removed God and prayer from our public schools, and promote having drag queens perform for children, and killing the unborn, there is something terribly wrong with our society! The only tools we have to resolve the problem is through the ballot box, and there is clear and alarming evidence that the DOJ and FBI’s complicity of malicious meddling has tainted the election process. Is there nothing sacred to the leftists?
My peers are in their eighth decade; many of us served during the Vietnam War. Overall we have been a successful generation. In the autumn of our lives, we see our nation rapidly declining. We have three quarters of a century to measure both success and failure as a country, and we are failing. Never before has my generation witnessed this nation in such a precarious situation!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora