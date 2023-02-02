Due to the agenda of the socialist Democratic party, this greatest nation on the planet is doomed and will end up as a third world country. It doesn’t take a genius to see what is going on. These Anti-Americans have been planning this, starting with Obama. He was trained by a radical far left Dem in Chicago.
Have you noticed all these socialists are tied into China? Joe Biden, Hunter, all the Biden family, Schiff, Swallwell, Pelosi, the Clintons, Schumer and the Squad. So is Lebron James and who knows who else.
Schiff was on TV crying because he was kicked off the intel commission along with Swalwell. Omar on the Squad was kicked off, and many more should be booted off. I do think we should have a pity party for Schiff. After all, he came up with Trump’s Russia collusion. That Russian associate of Schiff played him like a fiddle and made Schiff look like an idiot, which didn’t take much effort.
What’s going to happen with Biden and his classified documents? Remember, no one is above the law (said by Hillary, Pelosi, Schiff and others); but read the fine, fine print. It says “unless you are a Democrat.”
I did hear Biden was caught telling the truth one time but no one kept record of it. By the way, Joe, how are they going to run the Daytona 500 with electric cars? Will they run 250 miles one day, take the second day to charge them, then finish on the third day? (Unless a storm knocks the power off.) Total electric is a total disaster. Wake up.
This Democratic Party is setting us up for China to walk in, take over the USA and never fire a shot.
Don’t give up your guns. Crime is everywhere.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg