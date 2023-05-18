Where you stand on the issues really matters. The facts matter.
America now has the highest percentage of people employed in the United States history, with 12.6 million new jobs. Nearly a million of those are new manufacturing jobs. Wages are up, unemployment is down to over a 50-year low. Inflation is down a lot compared to the rest of the world. Infrastructure is being built; broadband for as many people as is possible is rapidly being constructed.
That was accomplished in President Biden’s first half of his first term. The economy is strong, regardless of the propaganda.
But, at the moment, getting the simplest things passed is almost impossible with the Republican Party in charge of the House. The GOP simply doesn’t care. They’re punishing those who have called them out on breaking American laws. GOP big government is rapidly working to control our private lives — who we love, what we read, what our kids learn and whether kids get to learn the truth about history.
The GOP is attempting, very successfully in many states, to control who gets to vote, and actually there’s a strong push by the GOP again to rewrite the Constitution. The Republican Party has become the fascist party, the party fighting democracy and our freedom.
Democrats support and are struggling to protect our rights, our freedoms, our democracy, and our Constitution. Democrats are successfully getting the work done to help Americans as our nation’s foundation is under attack.
Now, the GOP is attempting to lie about their imaginary “default crisis,” to cause an immediate recession and badly hurt Americans, our American economy, and the world’s economy as they weaken our dollar. President Biden has already eliminated $1.7 trillion dollars of our deficit by growing our economy, and Biden’s new budget eliminates $3 trillion more of the deficit. Trump added one fourth to the total debt he started with, making it worse.
No, both parties are not the same; and no, both political parties don’t “do it.” Truth matters. Our democracy matters.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport