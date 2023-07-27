What is it with GOP politicians and their complaints about popular culture? The latest thing they’re attacking is the Barbie movie. If you don’t want to see it, don’t. Simple.
The GOP politicians and media have been in an uproar about Mr. Potato Head, M&Ms (they sure are tasty!), Dr. Seuss, a particular type of beer — the list anymore is endless. They’re making a lot of noise to distract you from the fact that the GOP is getting nothing done to help you! Nothing.
The GOP-controlled House is running investigations in an attempt to change history and punish the offices of our federal government whose job is to enforce America’s laws, in order to protect their authoritarian fascist loser previous president. Fact is, no one is above the law. No one. What did he do for Americans while in office? We paid for the wall, we paid farmers when he shut down their Chinese markets, he dithered for almost two months while COVID killed Americans (Woodward’s book made very clear that he knew how serious it was!), and now well over a million Americans have died!
They’re distracting you from the fact that Democrats get the work done to help Americans. Inflation is almost back to normal levels. Are corporations really going to lower prices? No, not unless they’re forced to. But eggs are $1 not $4-plus. But prices have drastically cut their climb. We have 13.2 million jobs we did not have at the end of 2020. There are over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs, after so many, many weeks promising that we would have infrastructure before Biden was elected. President Biden got it done in under six months. Infrastructure is being installed now and for the next 10 years. We have the highest number of people employed and small business start-ups in history. There is historically low unemployment for people of color, the best unemployment numbers in general since 1969, a $2,000 cap in Medicare prescription drug prices and $35 insulin for Medicare recipients. The GOP shot down $35 insulin for everyone.
There’s a far, far larger list of legislation passed while Democrats were the majority in the House. Democrats were getting the work done to help you. GOP politicians sure can’t talk about that! So we hear about frivolous things they want you to hate. Propaganda works and they know it. It‘s about controlling your thoughts. Sadly, the GOP‘s fascism is based on fear and hatred, not caring and helping. Vote Blue!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport