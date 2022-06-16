Our country is going to hell all because these socialist, anti-Americans are so scared and afraid President Trump will run for president again in 2024 and destroy their scheme to turn our great nation to communist rule.
Did you see that these Dems are more afraid of Trump than they are of the almighty God on Judgement Day? Is the lying, cheating and blaming others for what Biden and these worthless Dems have done, worth turning your back on God? Anti-Christianity, abortion, same sex marriage and transgenders may be losing your souls to the devil, the fire in Hell burns forever.
On this Jan. 6 sham, why isn’t Pelosi, Bowser and Schumer on trial? Why is the committee all Dems except for two Republicans that hate Trump? Also, Trump told these three on Jan. 2 that he would give Pelosi 20,000 troops if needed, and she never got back to him. Instead, she called Gen. Milley (he should be court-marshaled for telling China everything Trump was doing). Also, what about Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese agent and Pelosi said she saw nothing wrong with that? The whole Biden family is sleeping with China. Why won’t the news talk about Pelosi’s husband’s DUI? How about Sussman (Hillary’s attorney) going free? Was that because of a bought off liberal judge? There were four Hillary donors on the jury! Where’s the justice? No laws for Dems.
Why wasn’t Schumer arrested for threatening Kavanaugh? A few days later, a man went to kill Kavanaugh; could Schumer have anything to do with this? We’ll never know.
Why don’t the Dems man-up and take the blame for inflation, gas prices, food shortages, etc.? This is all planned to destroy our country. Take our guns and we are then under their control. These evil people don’t care about Americans, but Biden spends millions on the illegals coming across the border. When the Republicans take over the House and Senate, heads better roll.
Vote Trump back in as president in 2024 and get our country back. God help us to get our country back.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg