The Man in the High Castle does not fit in a democracy. The reason democracy worked, up until now, is not because of power. Not because of riches and not even because of religion.
It works on a simple mathematical understanding of the word democracy: meaning “..of the people.” Of the people by a majority. “We the People.”
The unknown quantity that kept it working until Roger Ailes contacted the anti-truth merchant, Rupert Murdoch, was that there are simply more good people than not in this world. More good people than not, based on race, religion, economics, or any number of factors that define us, as individuals and clans, tribes, groups.
Then, Fox News was born, and the lie took precedence. We now see how it has taken a swing to bring down democracy, but it has failed. It will fail this fall, and fail forever more, simply because the world has too many good people to allow the lie to win over truth.
Look at yourself, look at your family, look at your neighbor, and hug each other, as the chances they are good like you is greater than the horrible circumstance should the lie become a majority.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg