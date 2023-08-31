I’m still seeing name-calling by supporters of the criminal loser fascist on Facebook.
My answer:
B is for more small business start-ups and more Americans employed than ever before in history.
R is for RX — new lower drug prices were announced just today. Medicare drug prices are now capped at $2,000 and Insulin is down to $35 a month for seniors. GOP politicians killed $35 insulin for all Americans!
A is for additional jobs — 13.2 million-plus American jobs have been created in the last two years and wages are going up!
N is for no presidential bragging, no presidential lies. Just Democrats honestly getting the work done for Americans!
D is for done. Infrastructure is being built and is planned for the next 10 years. Record breaking numbers of jobs, manufacturing jobs, small business start-ups, record low unemployment, and higher wages are going into the record books, in spite of the GOP fighting a minimum wage increase for decades. If you get out there and work, you should not have to live in poverty. It’s about caring for each other.
O is for over 800,000 manufacturing jobs have been created here in America. America is well on its way to a million new Made in America manufacturing jobs!
N is for new infrastructure, including broadband, being built now all across America and is planned for the next 10 years. More and better jobs and a stronger, more energy efficient environment for all Americans are in the works.
“Brandon” has done so very much more for all Americans now and into our future than the previous president! He works hard in spite of his age (Trump is only three years younger and his mental capacity is professionally questioned), regardless of political party or any of the other cruel ways the previous fascist loser has divided Americans and America!
President Biden has far exceeded my expectations and I will vote for him and Kamala Harris, because I see huge results that help Americans. America’s future is actually brighter and life is getting better, in spite of the continuous propaganda, the worthless and expensive GOP big government investigations and restrictions on our rights and freedoms, and the name-calling by GOP politicians, their supporters and their media outlets.
The fact is, the leading GOP fascist candidate has been arrested criminally four times so far! All arrests contain the possibility of jail time. He’s been convicted by a civil court of being a sexual predator and there will be a second trial on this issue. This fascist loser begs for your money while he actually said he’s running for presidential office to stay out of jail!
Would you lend your car to a person like this? Why would you give him your country and your democracy?
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport