It’s a terrifying Fourth of July for Democracy today. As the Jan. 6 hearings and the Republicans who testified under oath have proven, the previous president attempted to “steal the election” while claiming Democrats already had.
The fascist subject of each of the hearings is even today trying to lie his way out of his guilt. He and his fascist Republican cronies who are now in office won’t quit. They are changing America right this moment into a country where history is twisted to suit the loser authoritarian leader’s wishes, starting with even the children in school. Women are not free in many states to control their own bodies. Books are banned. Republican politicians have voted as a block against fair elections, baby formula, child tax credits, cheaper gas, cheaper insulin, stimulus checks, veteran cancer care and ending domestic terrorism. They want you to hurt and blame Democrats.
Pennsylvania and nationwide GOP lawmakers want to change our laws so politicians choose who is allowed to vote. Politicians want to choose the winners of elections, not Pennsylvanians, not Americans. That is what they attempted Jan. 6, 2021. Both of our federal representatives Thompson and Kelly stood up against our votes to do just that. They tried to choose who won the election, not voters, in the hours immediately after the domestic terrorist attack on Jan. 6. They are both up for re-election and Michael Molesevich is running against Thompson. He will get my vote. We will have to vote in far greater numbers, I’m afraid, to overcome the damage that has already been done and will continue to be done in the States to our right to vote.
Remember the controlled “elections” as happens in Russia or North Korea? Democracy is on the line. We ALL have a responsibility to work for the government we want. Talk about Democracy. Help someone get registered or to the polls. Fascism almost won. The next time, fascist officials WILL be in place.
We Must turn out in huge numbers. We are all we have. No propaganda, no official state media like faux “news” or Q. We have us. Let’s get together and save Democracy. It’s up to us to vote for Democrats, or our true vote will be gone. The election in November will be the most important election in American history.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport