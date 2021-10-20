(With apologies to the real Kasey Kasem.)
For the week ending Oct. 16, 2021, as certified by the Consolidating and Counting Firm of Tweddle Dee, Tweddle Dum and Domino (not to be confused with Dominion or the Alice characters), I am K.C. Suitcase and I am going to count down the Top 10, or thereabout, Political Soups and In-Your-Face Opinions.
One of the quickest climbers is by a group who takes great pride in calling themselves The Businessmen. They enter the top 10 this week with a catchy little riff called, “Friend, Don’t Take My Capitalism, She’s All I Got.”
Another group in the Top 10 has become popular the past year or so is simply called Constitution. Their song that hints of the 1st Amendment in, “If Facebook and Twitter Won’t Do It, Rumble and Parlor Will.”
Now, from a group that took their name from the kids who sold newspapers in cities during the depression. Their song is a cover of the tune made famous by Three Dog Night and is moving up the charts, the group is Corner News Boys and their song is “Liar.”
And now, we always play a blast from the past and this week it is from 48 years ago — It has withstood the trials of time and has become a standard. It’s done by a group with one on the longest names of any group to produce a One-Decision Wonder. The group’s name is Blackmun, Burger, Douglas, Brennen, Stewart, Marshall & Powell and the title of this Dylanesque ballad is, “If You Can’t Roe the Boat, You Better Know How to Wade.”
This next group on our list consists of members all from the Lone Star State and they admit they borrowed the title of their song from a famous album of the late 1970s. The title of the song, from the group, Abbott’s Texas Rangers, is “The Wall.”
This group has remained in the Top 10 for what seems like forever and is one of the tackiest cheesiest groups to ever destroy a famous soliloquy. The name of the group, wait for it, is Hamlet, and their 30-second jingle is, “To Jab or Not to Jab — To Mask or Not to Mask.”
A song, that has local connections, is by the group Union Dues’ Educators. They slowly entered the Top 40 countdown a few weeks ago, but have climbed rapidly into the Top 10 due to public opinion. Their catchy tune is, “Little Billy Ain’t Walking Little Susie to Algebra Class Any Time Soon.”
Mental Delusional Disorder is the name of our next group who say their type of music is Grunge Garage Punk and is beginning to get air-time on progressive AM radio stations out of California. This song came from what seems like nowhere, but manages to squeak into the Top 10, the title, “Defund and Remove Crime from The Streets.” We’ll keep our eyes on this one.
Now it’s time to do our Long-Distance Dedication. This week it comes from half-way around the world by a spoiled little brat who pouts, takes temper tantrums, is a champion at the art of crocodile tears and swears she doesn’t eat Swedish Meatballs. She wants this sent to Mike whom she has never met, and who resides in Appalachia. So, Mike this song goes out over the airwaves to you, “We Won’t Mine Coal — We Will Retrain You.” By the way Mike, let us know how that training works out.
Many artists have trouble dealing with instant success and if there is a musical group who may face this in the future, it is a millennial pop group who was figuratively pushed into the low numbers of the countdown by popular demand of this controversial subject. The group is called, The New York Basement Dwellers, the title of the song, “Mandate: It’s Only a 7 Letter Word — What Could It Hurt?”
And finally, this record has been Number 1 on the charts for nearly a year. It owns the unique award of having both the A and B sides in the top slot. The A side is titled, “The Election Was Rigged, 45 Is Still President” and the B side is titled, “Conspiracy. Get Over It — Move On.” There is little or no doubt, this record will likely go Triple Platinum.
This is K.C. Suitcase saying that’s it for this week. And until the next time we count down the Top 10 “Get A Big Wooden Spoon And Keep Stirring That Pot Of Soup.”
BRAD BISH
Clarion