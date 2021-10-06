Did you know grinches are not exclusive to Christmas? They also come into people’s yards and steal large wooden pumpkins out of fall displays.
Why people think they are entitled to other’s things never ceases to amaze me. Apparently the thief needed that pumpkin more than I did!
So remember folks, when you are out and about and you see something you admire in someone’s yard, just stop and steal it. I’m sure the people who bought and paid for it won’t mind. The Purge is real!
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem