We in the Quiet Majority are getting angry. We see people rioting and injuring police officers. We see mobs keeping school boards from working to help our children learn about history, civics and science. This small, vocal faction is intent on changing American values that we, the Quiet Majority, hold dear.
We believe that each American citizen’s vote should count. We also believe that the 2020 election was free and fair. Look it up: 65 percent of registered voters agree. (Morning Consult)
We believe that COVID is not a hoax. Seventy percent of us are vaccinated. Sixty-nine percent favor children and staff wearing masks at school. (NPR)
We believe our children should be taught to understand American history and modern science. George Washington innoculated his army against smallpox in 1777, and saved lives. He also owned slaves. The Civil War was fought to free the slaves, and the KKK was formed to keep Black people from exercising their rights as citizens. Even 73 percent of Republicans believe that these facts should be discussed in schools. (Reuters)
We believe that racial discrimination is a problem in America. Eighty percent recognize discrimination against Black people, 76 percent recognize it against Hispanics, and 70 percent recognize it against Asians. (Pew)
We believe that gun laws should be stricter. Fifty-eight percent of American households do not own guns. Ninety-six percent of Americans, including 83 percent of gun owners, favor stricter background checks. (Gallup)
We believe that a woman should decide whether to bear a child. Fifty-nine percent of Americans agree that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. This goes up to 63 percent in cases of rape or incest, and 83 percent to protect the life of the mother. (Gallup)
We are angry because small groups of vocal individuals are demanding that their opinions matter more than the opinions of the vast majority of Americans. We hear a lot about how Americans are divided. But polls show most of us agree on voting rights, vaccines, masks, history and science education, racial justice, gun safety and reproductive rights. Just listen to the Quiet Majority!
DANIEL CAREY
Sligo