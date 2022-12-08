The Biden administration remains in total denial that the U.S. should be producing domestic fossil fuels. For political expediency, Biden has gone hat-in-hand all over the planet groveling to heads of state, with shady reputations, requesting that they produce and deliver oil to the U.S. Biden has sunk to a new low; he has asked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Chevron to enter into a mutual business deal to produce an estimated 750,000 barrels of oil per day. The Keystone XL Pipeline would have supplied 900,000 barrels of oil per day, and with a negligible risk of a catastrophic environmental event.
On day one of the Biden administration, Joe jeopardized this nation by maliciously terminating the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline, but that is only the half of it. The hypocrisy is that the deceitful Socialists assert their interest in relinquishing fossil fuel production is their false narrative to save the planet!
If “saving the planet” is indeed the objective of the unenlightened climate change crowd, consider this: Once Chevron extracts the inferior low-grade Venezuelan oil from the earth, it needs to be transported. This could be by truck or rail in Venezuela, and that in itself is an environmental disaster waiting to happen due to the frequency of derailments. Assuming all goes well, and the oil makes it to a shipping port where it will be loaded on seafaring tankers, this is where the extreme hypocrisy is self evident.
The average time to travel from Venezuela to the U.S. is nine days via oil tanker, the average ocean faring tanker vessel consumes 2,623 gallons of diesel fuel per hour, or 62,952 gallons per 24 hours, or 566,568 gallon over the nine day voyage. It is said that 22.38 pounds of carbon dioxide are created from burning one gallon of diesel fuel. In one year a large ship can emit cancer and asthma-causing pollutants equivalent to 50 million cars. So, a tanker ship hauling oil to a refinery in the U.S. from Venezuela creates 58,757.5 pounds of CO2 (per hour) into our atmosphere. The world’s 90,000 ships chew through an astonishing 7.29 million barrels of oil each day! (source: Daily Hampshire gazette, March 30, 2022, Bruce Whittier: Oil Drilling vs. Tankers). Oh the insanity! This practice defeats the entire objective of the obviously unaware climate change crowd. All the while risking a serious environmental catastrophe at sea with unnecessary and potential oil spills. Where is the environmental benefit?
Once the oil reaches our seaport, the oil needs off-loaded from the vessel, and if it is not docked at a refining facility, it must once again be transported by pipeline, railcar or truck to a refinery. An accurate estimation of gallons per hour of diesel fuel it takes to move a locomotive would depend on many factors — the number of cars and locomotives, etc. However, at full power, a large diesel locomotive will average 165 gallons of diesel fuel per hour, and there may be as many as five locomotives in a consist, for a fuel consumption of 825 gallons per hour.
A tractor trailer tanker averages 5.5 miles per gallon of diesel fuel, and there would be thousands of loads that would be hauled by tractor trailer from a tank farm to a refinery. Once again, the probability of an accident becomes a factor while transporting commodities unnecessarily on our highways.
The narrow-mindedness of the politically self-righteous reared its ugly head when Joe Biden was sworn in. I challenge any tree hugging climate change advocate to explain how transporting low grade crude oil from a foreign nation is a rational, logical or practical alternative to producing domestic high grade oil and natural gas, that is literally under our feet! All of the hand wringing about the climate will come to pass, and when the smoke clears, the vivid reality will be before your eyes! Caution! A nation that does not produce its own energy does not control its own destiny!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora