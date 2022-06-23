You’ve heard of President Joe Biden. According to Republican myth, he is responsible for the high prices at the pump, but a U.S. President can do little to set gas prices, beside trying to hold them down with releases of the reserve and through the bully pulpit by calling for a windfall profits tax. Which Biden has done.

But the real culprits are some men you probably never heard of. Here are the guys who actually set the price you pay:

• Bernard Looney, CEO, BP.

• Michael Wirth, CEO, Chevron.

• Ryan Lance, CEO, ConocoPhillips.

• Darren Woods, CEO, ExxonMobile.

• Mike Hennigan, CEO, Marathon.

• Greg Garland, CEO, Phillips 66.

• Ben van Beurden, CEO, Shell plc.

• Joseph W. Gorder, CEO, Valero Energy.

And just for kicks:

• Amin H. Nasser, CEO, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman, Saudi Aramco.

There are others, including some controlled by good old Vlad Putin. Perhaps we should be seeing their names in the headlines and the pundit columns.

