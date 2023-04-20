The April 15 Redbank Valley High School Reunion steering committee meeting was a time of firsts for sure!
We took an extra week off for observation of Easter; however, our committee members were working overtime to fulfill our promise of “The event of the year; the reunion of a lifetime!”
We learned that the first person to send in her registration for the event was Pearl Minich, Class of 1951. Amazing!
Several donations have already come in from various individuals. Thanks to all of our donors, both big and small. A special thank you goes out to Robindale Energy Services for their generous donation.
Our first sponsorship came in from Nolf Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, which is supporting a flag and banner. A very big thank you!
It was confirmed that the Real Dairy and Livestock Club will have their ice cream stand open for the event, and will be offering large variety of items for sale throughout the day. The RVHS Reunion will not be making any profit from these sales, but in keeping with our vision of helping Redbank area individuals and companies, will allow the 4-H club to keep all profits. This is the same as for the commemorative Redbank Valley Alumni T-shirts offered through HopperCorp.com.
A new activity was added to our slate: The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center is offering tours open to the RVHS Reunion attendees on July 8. Look for more info on this when we highlight our completed schedule of activities in the next few weeks.
It was our first time meeting at the Redbank Valley Public Library, and we voted to hold the next meeting there on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. We had four first-time attendees at the last meeting, and want to extend an invitation to any and all interested in helping or just learning what this all about to come out and become a part to the fun.
BOB GOURLEY
New Bethlehem