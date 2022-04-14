I was just a regular type Navy airman guy back in the early 70s, and yet with a top-secret clearance, learned a lot in those Cold War days. One being they ain’t gonna do it, and neither are we.
Then along come Putin and Trump and the whole White Nationalist movement in America supporting Russians because they’re majority white, and Fox News comes out of the fox-hole and supports Putin, and now we know why. Under Rupert Murdoch’s hatred for democracy, Fox has continually attacked half or more of America. Old Rupe, an Australian atheist who owns Fox, fell for the job offer begged for by Roger Ailes, and the Fascist Fox was let loose in the House that Democracy Built. Ailes begged Rupert to provide the money, and then hired a house painter who had the “Loudest Voice” on the block, and another guy who abused women over time, to put a megaphone on TV aimed at killing our once beloved “We the People” voice of democracy. You cannot make this stuff up.
The killing of democracy was a stealth-ops secret that I saw coming, but most apparently not.
The White Nationalists need to realize that most of us, except for the Native Americans, came here for one reason! When I say most of us, I mean those whose ancestors arrived here escaping something back in those dark days too. That reason being to seek a more user-friendly world, based on some Old and New Scriptures that suggest “Peace on Earth, good will to all men!”
How can we restore our world to at least pre-Fox news days? I have a thought. Do as lawyers do, charge by the minute.
What is Paulden going on about now? I can hear your minds.
I am dealing with two law firms for different issues. They say one thing, but you need to study law to understand the other thing, it seems! That is our Congress now! What appears to be a bunch of lawyers passing laws to make the illegal legal. Legal theft has spread to the media, and if you don’t believe the Ruskies are being lied to back home, you didn’t serve in the Cold War and get to know the mindset of their leaders. I recall the Brezhnev Doctrine as I served from 1972-76.
The Brezhnev Doctrine: A Soviet foreign policy outlined in 1968 which called for the use of Warsaw Pact (but Russian-dominated) troops to intervene in any Eastern Bloc nation which was seen to compromise communist rule and Soviet domination.
It was a counterweight to NATO, and those aren’t my words.
Bottom line: For those who waste our valuable time, let’s charge by the minute. Let’s stop Mitch McConnell from having more power than the president, by eliminating leadership roles in the Senate and House. That would mean Mitch couldn’t be an old racist from Kentucky hammering democracy to resemble fascism. That men like Donald Trump could never run again in a real election, and that he wouldn’t have his hand up under the skirt of democracy in New York harbor, in full view of many of us, and get away with it.
Let’s restore Christian-led democracy — not the bastardized version it has become since the Fox landed in our House. I plead with all of you to consider how you got here, why you or your ancestors did, and ask you to consider, if there are any good lawyers left in this world, let them practice law, and keep the bad ones out of politics.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg