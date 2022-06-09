The truth shall set you free. What is the real truth about the tragic school shooting in Texas killing 19 children?
1. The responsible party for this horrible crime was an adult, male killer. He was an evil, ruthless murderer.
2. The additional responsible party is the teacher that propped the school door open and failed to make sure it was properly closed, allowing this manic entrance. Such criminal negligence/recklessness warrants criminal prosecution for second degree murder/involuntary manslaughter.
3. The radical left, communist controlled Democratic Party and media are politicizing this tragic event to strengthen their federal government takeover of America by falsely blaming the GOP Texas governor, the police and guns. Politicizing tragedies is a disgrace!
4. GOP Governor Abbott was not present nor had any connection to the shooting. Blaming an innocent person for horrific crimes of others is wrong!
5. The police, including the Border Patrol tactical unit, took appropriate action including killing the shooter and saving many lives rather than charging in blindly killing others and themselves.
6. The manic shooter was killed. Justice was served. All school shooters deserve the death penalty.
7. Blaming guns and pushing for more government gun control laws destroying our constitutional right to bear arms is another step by the radical left to take total control of America so they can ram their communist/socialistic agenda down everyone’s throat.
8. The radical left media is portraying this killer as a misguided teenager to invoke public sympathy for him to remove blame from him and falsely place blame on guns justifying their proposed government gun control. People kill people, not guns. Guns are merely the method chosen by people for killing.
This false narrative by the radical left is media manipulation designed to accomplish their goal of taking away guns from all Americans to cement their total takeover of America.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City