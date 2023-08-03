In the July 20 edition of The L-V, Chris Henderson’s second paragraph notes that, “As he often does, former President Donald Trump has been making the news a lot lately. The Democrats, and some Republicans, are terrified of him. You know, I just can’t understand the animosity toward this man.”
While I think Chris’ wording would be more accurate to say, “Trump has been breaking the laws a lot lately,” I just can’t understand how Henderson cannot be aghast at Trump’s behavior — worse and more unhinged now than when he was pretending to be president.
I don’t know how anyone cannot have a little animosity toward the wanna be dictator for life who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump, over the years, has made no secret of his desire and intent to be America’s version of Vladimir Putin.
If lighting the match to the kindling for the insurrection is not enough, Trump has become even more unhinged after getting crushed by Biden (popular vote and Electoral College in 2020). Chris apparently does not have access to commonly available data on the 2020 election and on public opinion since then. Chris writes that, “He [Trump] is leading in a lot of polls, so there must be a lot of people who like him.” Well, for those who don’t know better, Trump lost 2020 by around 7 million votes, so there may be that many more who don’t like him, than do. And we’ve had another three years to witness his multiple flaws and delusions and lawlessness.
In a recent Quinnipiac national poll, in a hypothetical general election matchup, Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 to 44 percent among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University’s previous national poll on May 24, Biden received 48 percent and Trump received 46 percent. Biden seems to be holding his own and Trump is slipping.
Asked a slightly different way: Registered voters were asked whether they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of:
• Joe Biden: 42 percent favorable, 54 percent unfavorable, 2 percent haven’t heard enough about him.
• Donald Trump: 37 percent favorable, 59 percent unfavorable, 3 percent haven’t heard enough about him.
So, maybe Trump is just generally not likeable. If that were not enough, let’s continue to count the state and federal indictments adding up against him every time we turn around. Another 40 or so reasons to further dislike him. If you believe this is just a conspiracy within the DOJ and the states, I urge you to become better informed. Or at least put a hold on your thoughts and comments. Avoid public embarrassment.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.