In the Dec. 1-2 edition of The LV, head-in-the sand, fact-denying writer Fred Shick writes that, “Pelosi appointed a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 ‘so-called disturbance’ at the U.S. Capitol.” I’ve previously replied to that letter, pointing out that the insurrection was witnessed by millions on TV. Apparently, the plot was too complicated for Fred to follow. Hence calling it “so called.”
Well, it seems you can teach an old dog new tricks. In his rambling hallucination in the Dec. 22-23 edition of The L-V, Shick asks: “Who got blamed for the so-called riot at the White House?” So, the “so-called disturbance” has increased in severity to a “so-called riot.” Great to see Fred recognize that it was more than a “so-called-disturbance.”
Moving along, Fred, whose writings are typically devoid of facts, refers to the riot at the White House. I’m sure everyone in the country knows that the riot/insurrection was at the Capitol and not at the White House.
Adding to his embarrassment, Shick answers his own question (never a good move when you are totally clueless) of who got blamed, he writes that, “The person that should be in prison for not sending the troops in after President Trump called her two days before, Pelosi. She did this to make the riot look like Trump did it.” So, in the span of two paragraphs, Shick’s “so called riot” is now just your basic, real, honest “riot” — no longer just “so-called,” but a true and actual riot. Good of him to recognize reality, a new experience.
Not to pile on, but it is so easy, Shick is apparently not aware that Pelosi has zero control or authority over the “troops.” The troops are part of the military, and Shick’s messiah, Trump, was the Commander-in-Chief. Fred — quick quiz. What authority and responsibility might the CINC wield? Ask a ninth-grader and they will tell you. Trump could have called them out, but abdicated his responsibility.
What should Fred learn from the above:
• The White House is not the Capitol.
• The Speaker of the House is not the Commander-in-Chief.
• The so-called disturbance at the (fill in the blank Fred) was an actual riot.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.