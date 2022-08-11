Well the Dems are at it again. Wasteful spending of money we don’t have. You don’t keep spending money to fight inflation.

Boy, Manchin pulled a good one on his people in West Virginia. And to do it with Schumer, one of the most evil ones in his socialist party. He has been in office over 40 years (40 too many) and he is still anti-American. I thought Manchin was going to vote against this green deal, but instead he gave us and West Virginia the shaft. I hope West Virginia voters run him out of there. Don’t send him to Pennsylvania as we already have a Wolf in sheep’s clothing running our state.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos