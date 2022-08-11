Well the Dems are at it again. Wasteful spending of money we don’t have. You don’t keep spending money to fight inflation.
Boy, Manchin pulled a good one on his people in West Virginia. And to do it with Schumer, one of the most evil ones in his socialist party. He has been in office over 40 years (40 too many) and he is still anti-American. I thought Manchin was going to vote against this green deal, but instead he gave us and West Virginia the shaft. I hope West Virginia voters run him out of there. Don’t send him to Pennsylvania as we already have a Wolf in sheep’s clothing running our state.
President Biden is hiring 87,000 more IRS employees at what cost and for what reason? These demons are going to watch over the middle class worker to make sure you are paying your taxes. If not, it is jail time or a large fine.
Are you awake yet to see how they are turning USA into a socialist country? This November you better vote red or you will be living in a country like China, Russia, etc. No food, water, home, car, doctor, or any pleasures and goodies we have now. Pray hard that the Lord has mercy on us.
Biden claims with his COVID test being positive, he has been working everyday. I find that hard to believe. He can’t stay awake to work. That’s why someone writes his speeches and pulls his strings.
We were up to the mall in Clarion for the Nifty Sixty Expo. Great people at the tables to help you and explain what they offered. Thanks to all. Great job!
By the way, I would like to thank Lanny Himes and Bill Murray for the good job these two are doing for Madison Township, Clarion County. Also, thanks to Scott, Kelly and Bethany, we have a new building, better roads, and more work being done with less help. Thanks.
Support police, sheriffs and all law enforcement.