No, they’re not the same. Both sides don’t “do it.”
Remember the first impeachment of Trump when he tried to bribe the now famous, incredibly brave president Zelenskyy of Ukraine, by trying to withhold weapons to defend Ukraine from Putin and his war, who has now absolutely devastated Ukraine? Trump told Zelenskyy he had to lie about Hunter Biden to get Trump’s propaganda machine going. Zelenskyy did not lie. The first impeachment happened regardless of the GOP trying to erase that history now. Trump even then was trying to create the non-existent propaganda about a “Biden crime family.” Hunter Biden does not and never did work for America’s government, but Trump’s family did!
With that first impeachment, as now, if there’s actually truth, the law will prevail, not the propaganda. Trump has been arrested three times since the those two impeachments. He’s been convicted, so far, of sexual assault. In my opinion, with two dozen accusations from various women, it’s obvious he’s a predator, and finally the law prevailed. A new arrest of Trump may happen this week for attempting, on tape, to change the Georgia people’s votes to steal that state’s election.
We’re hearing propaganda about a “Biden crime family,” when only Joe Biden is or was in office. Look for the GOP’s planned impeachment of President Biden for baseless charges at the same time as Trump is in court to make it look like both sides are criminals. They are not. Trump’s children were actually in high public office and they raked in the big bucks. Ivanka Trump acquired 18 Chinese patents in two months, at one point equaling 34 Chinese patents; and Trump’s son-in-law Jared was mysteriously given $2 billion from the Saudis. This was after documents were stolen from Americans by President Trump while he was in office, one of his three arrests. Was this a payoff for something concerning those documents? The law will prevail, and someday we may know. Unless Trump gets back in office and kills our justice system, that is already under heavy attack by GOP politicians to protect fascist Trump.
What’s actually going on here? The real crime family is the Trump family. The law is finally catching up to the ringleader. It’s slow, but it’s happening.
No, both sides are not the same. President Biden, so far by all honest accounts (a GOP “whistleblower” was actually found to be a Chinese spy!), was not involved in his son Hunter’s business. If Hunter did something wrong, and obviously taxes and guns are a problem for him, the law will prevail. Are the real Trump Crime Family going to be held accountable? Not if Trump weasels his way back into office. He’s counting on his propaganda believers to protect him. And people may die as a result.
Propaganda works on these people, and they are dangerous. As Trump has proven in the past, in office he will again control the law; he will protect himself and his crime family, and fascism and propaganda will be the law of the land. No, both sides are not the same. They don’t both “do it.” Please vote for truth, freedom, our rights and protect our democracy and our Constitution. This is not a drill. Vote Blue!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport