This election is about you! It’s about whether you continue to live in a democracy where you have a voice and a vote that actually is counted, or will we all be living in a fascist country, where politicians and their fascist leader make the decisions.
Will more of your freedoms be taken? Women’s rights are under attack here in America, and in fascist Iran and fascist Afghanistan. The rights of countless minorities are also under attack. Books have been targeted in our public libraries — 1,597 so far this past year. History is in the process of being changed, starting in our schools, as facts students are allowed to learn are deleted.
Lies to support fascism are not challenged, and are spread throughout media. Our right to vote and to choose our own public servants who work for us is under attack, especially at the state level. Mastriano has stated that if he wins the governorship, his Secretary of State will do his bidding. So, Mastriano promises he will control whether our votes count.
In a democracy, people choose their own public servants. Sadly, in many, many ways the GOP has become a fascist party intent on seating fascist politicians. The fate of our country and your rights are in your hands on Election Day. Vote for freedom. Vote for democracy!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport